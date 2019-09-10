Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Cheong Wa Dae #North Korea #projectiles

(LEAD) NSC voices 'strong concern' about N. Korea's projectile launch

10:02 September 10, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with meeting results)

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) expressed "strong concern" Tuesday about North Korea's latest launch of projectiles.

The NSC standing committee convened an emergency videoconferencing session, presided over by Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential national security office.

Its members "expressed strong concern that North Korea is continuing the launch of short-range projectiles since May," Cheong Wa Dae said.

They also reviewed the overall security conditions on the Korean Peninsula, it added.

The North fired "unidentified projectiles twice" eastward from an inland area earlier in the day, the South's military said. The launch believed to be part of another test of its weapon system.

It marked the North's 10th round launch of projectiles this year, which apparently include missiles and other advanced rocket systems.

This photo, released by North Korea's state news agency on Aug. 17, 2019, shows a projectile soaring into air. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK