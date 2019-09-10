Int'l Red Cross providing emergency aid to typhoon-hit N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The international Red Cross said it is providing emergency aid to North Korea, which is struggling to recover from damage caused by Typhoon Lingling over the weekend.
In a tweet posted Monday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said its teams are currently "assessing damages and needs" in North Korean villages and distributing "tarpaulins, quilts, shelter tools, hygiene kits and kitchen supplies to affected families."
The IFRC earlier set aside 56,000 Swiss francs (US$56,160) for emergency aid to be provided to the North.
On Sunday, the North's state media reported that Typhoon Lingling left five people dead and three others injured. It also said that its accompanying strong winds and rains caused losses of crops and damaged hundreds of homes, adding that nationwide recovery efforts are currently under way.
