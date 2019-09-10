Go to Contents
Int'l Red Cross providing emergency aid to typhoon-hit N. Korea

08:31 September 10, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The international Red Cross said it is providing emergency aid to North Korea, which is struggling to recover from damage caused by Typhoon Lingling over the weekend.

In a tweet posted Monday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said its teams are currently "assessing damages and needs" in North Korean villages and distributing "tarpaulins, quilts, shelter tools, hygiene kits and kitchen supplies to affected families."

The IFRC earlier set aside 56,000 Swiss francs (US$56,160) for emergency aid to be provided to the North.

On Sunday, the North's state media reported that Typhoon Lingling left five people dead and three others injured. It also said that its accompanying strong winds and rains caused losses of crops and damaged hundreds of homes, adding that nationwide recovery efforts are currently under way.

This undated photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 9, 2019, shows farmers picking up fallen rice at a paddy after the powerful Typhoon Lingling passed through the Korean Peninsula on Sept. 7. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

