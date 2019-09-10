U.S. is aware of reports of N.K. projectile launch: official
WASHINGTON, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of reports of North Korea's latest projectile launches and is monitoring the situation with its allies in the region, a senior U.S. government official said Monday.
Hours earlier, North Korea twice fired unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, according to South Korea's military.
The launches came shortly after the regime offered to resume denuclearization talks with the U.S. in late September.
"We are aware of reports of projectiles launched from North Korea. We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in the region," the official told Yonhap News Agency.
