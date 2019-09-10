Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #tax revenue

Tax revenue tallied at 189.4 tln won through July

09:02 September 10, 2019

SEJONG, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected 189.4 trillion won (US$159 billion) in taxes in the first seven months of the year, 800 billion won less compared with a year earlier, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

The government spent 209.5 trillion won in the January-July period, up 14.1 trillion won from the same period last year.

In July alone, tax revenue reached 33.2 trillion won, up 100 billion won from a year earlier, according to the ministry.

Tax revenue tallied at 189.4 tln won through July - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK