Tax revenue tallied at 189.4 tln won through July
09:02 September 10, 2019
SEJONG, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected 189.4 trillion won (US$159 billion) in taxes in the first seven months of the year, 800 billion won less compared with a year earlier, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
The government spent 209.5 trillion won in the January-July period, up 14.1 trillion won from the same period last year.
In July alone, tax revenue reached 33.2 trillion won, up 100 billion won from a year earlier, according to the ministry.
