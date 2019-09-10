Go to Contents
Tuesday's weather forecast

09:00 September 10, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/23 Rain 80

Incheon 28/23 Rain 80

Suwon 29/23 Rain 80

Cheongju 31/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 30/24 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 28/22 Rain 80

Gangneung 26/22 Rain 80

Jeonju 31/24 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/23 Sunny 20

Jeju 30/24 Sunny 20

Daegu 33/24 Sunny 20

Busan 30/24 Cloudy 30

(END)

