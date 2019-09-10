Tuesday's weather forecast
09:00 September 10, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/23 Rain 80
Incheon 28/23 Rain 80
Suwon 29/23 Rain 80
Cheongju 31/24 Rain 60
Daejeon 30/24 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 28/22 Rain 80
Gangneung 26/22 Rain 80
Jeonju 31/24 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 30/23 Sunny 20
Jeju 30/24 Sunny 20
Daegu 33/24 Sunny 20
Busan 30/24 Cloudy 30
