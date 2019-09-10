Seoul stocks open higher on upbeat outlook on U.S.-China dialogue
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks started higher Tuesday on an upbeat outlook for planned high-level trade talks between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) increased 7.28 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,026.83 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Chemical shares kicked off higher, with industry leader LG Chem rising 0.31 percent and cosmetics giant LG Household & Health Care increasing 1.53 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion climbed 0.9 percent, and Samsung BioLogics rose 3.39 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical moved up 0.91 percent.
Tech shares were mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics surrendering 0.21 percent, while LG Electronics rose 0.65 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.59 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,192.00 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.00 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)