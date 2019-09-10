Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open higher on upbeat outlook on U.S.-China dialogue

09:24 September 10, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks started higher Tuesday on an upbeat outlook for planned high-level trade talks between the United States and China.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) increased 7.28 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,026.83 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Chemical shares kicked off higher, with industry leader LG Chem rising 0.31 percent and cosmetics giant LG Household & Health Care increasing 1.53 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion climbed 0.9 percent, and Samsung BioLogics rose 3.39 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical moved up 0.91 percent.

Tech shares were mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics surrendering 0.21 percent, while LG Electronics rose 0.65 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.59 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,192.00 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.00 won from the previous session's close.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK