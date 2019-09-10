SK, teachers' credit union to form $1 bln investment fund
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Holdings, the holding company of the country's energy-to-telecom-focused SK Group, said Tuesday that it would launch a US$1 billion investment fund with the Korean Teachers' Credit Union next month to explore overseas investment opportunities.
In an initial agreement signed Tuesday, the two will make a 50:50 investment in new businesses and overseas companies that have innovative technologies, a company spokeswoman said.
SK Holdings and the credit union plan to form the fund by the end of October and begin seeking investment opportunities for new growth drivers and investment gains, respectively, she said.
The credit union manages assets valued at 37 trillion won (US$31 billion), and it is the first time for the union to form a fund with a local company for investment.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)