Nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S. hold talks after N.K. offer to resume dialogue

13:40 September 10, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States held telephone talks Tuesday to discuss North Korea's denuclearization, Seoul's foreign ministry said, after Pyongyang offered to resume stalled dialogue with Washington.

Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, spoke by phone with his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, about the latest on the situation of the Korean Peninsula and ways to make progress for lasting peace and achieve denuclearization in the region, the ministry said in a release.

They also agreed to meet in person at an early date to continue the talks, the ministry said.

The phone talks came after North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said late Monday that her country was willing to hold talks with Washington in late September, "at a time and place that the two sides can agree on."

Talks between Pyongyang and Washington have been at an impasse after the second summit of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal due to differences on the scopes of the North's denuclearization and sanctions relief by Washington.

This photo, filed Aug. 21, 2019, shows U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun (L) and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, ahead of their meeting in Seoul. (Yonhap)

