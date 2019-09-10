Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #liaison office #Suh Ho

Vice unification minister to make 2-day trip to inter-Korean liaison office

13:43 September 10, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho will make a two-day trip to an inter-Korean liaison office Tuesday on the occasion of the first anniversary of the opening of the office aimed at fostering cross-border exchanges, a ministry official said.

Suh will leave for the office in the North's border town of Kaesong later on Tuesday with a plan to stay there until Wednesday, according to the official. It is rare for a vice unification minister, who also serves as a co-head of the office, to spend a night there since its launch last year.

"The vice minister is to visit the office as a head, which is aimed at encouraging our workers stationed there," the ministry official told reporters.

The liaison office was launched on Sept. 14 last year to support exchanges and cooperation between the two Koreas in a follow-up to an agreement their leaders reached in their April summit.

They agreed to hold a weekly meeting of co-heads of the office -- one from each side -- but such a meeting has not been held since February amid chilled cross-border relations.

The ministry earlier said that Suh has no plan to meet his North Korean counterpart, Jon Jong-su, during the trip as the North informed the South that Jon will not travel to the office.

Meanwhile, the ministry official told reporters that the North has replaced one of its two deputy heads of the office with a person named Ri Chung-ho, though he did not provide further information on Ri.

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2018, shows the facade of the four-story joint liaison office in the North Korean border town of Kaesong that the two Koreas opened the same day. The leaders of the two Koreas reached an agreement in their April summit to run such an office on hopes that the office will serve as a communication channel to help facilitate inter-Korean cooperation on various fronts. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK