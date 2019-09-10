Hyundai unveils EV concept 45 at Frankfurt motor show
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled its all-electric concept car at the Frankfurt Motor Show as it strives to strengthen its lineup with environmentally friendly models.
The EV concept 45 adopts the carmaker's next-generation design direction of "sensuous sportiness," which is defined by the harmony of four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology, Hyundai said in a statement.
The number represents the 45 years since 1974, when the Korean carmaker unveiled the Pony Coupe Concept at the Torino Motor Show, it said.
At Frankfurt, the world's biggest auto show, due to run from Sept. 10-22, Hyundai also introduced the all-new i10, high-performance i10 N Line and the electrified racing car Veloster N ETCR. ETCR stands for Electric Touring Car Racing.
Hyundai will launch the new i10 in European markets in the first quarter of next year. The mini vehicle, which is developed, designed and manufactured in Europe, will be sold to European customers.
The i10 N Line model will be Hyundai's third N Line model to be available in Europe after the i30 N Line and the Tucson N Line, Hyundai said.
Specifications of the Veloster N ETCR will be released later, it said.
