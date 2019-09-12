Futures trading firms see profits rise in Q2 on commission fees
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's futures trading firms saw their combined net profit rise in the second quarter of this year, thanks to a modest gain in commission fees, according to government data on Thursday.
The combined net profit of the five futures trading firms stood at 8 billion won (US$6.7 million) for the quarter, up 14.3 percent from three months ago, the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) showed.
"The uptick was mostly based on increasing brokerage commissions," the FSS said in a statement.
Their average return on equity rose 0.5 percentage point from three months earlier to 2.1 percent.
The combined assets of the five futures trading firms stood at 3.4 trillion won at the end of June, down 3.3 percent from three months earlier, the data showed.
