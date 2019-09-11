(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 11)

Growth potential is a measure of an economy's capacity to achieve growth ― without causing inflation ― by utilizing all the elements of production, namely labor, capital and technology. Korea's growth potential stood at 7 percent to 8 percent in the 1990s. But it plummeted to the 5 percent to 5.2 percent range in the first half of the 2000s and 3 percent to 3.4 percent in the latter half of the decade. If the declining trend continues, the figure could hit the 1 percent level as early as 2026. This explains why the country should do everything it can to reverse this situation.