(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 11)

The party was disapproving of Cho when allegations about his family first surfaced. Sim pointed out that people "in their 20s and 30s were in a rage, those in their 30s to 40s were in disillusionment and those in their 60s to 70s were disgusted with the progressive front." But after the ruling party sought to unilaterally pass the revised election act, it turned more sympathetic to Cho. The election law should act as the rules of the game to ensure fair play. The act dubbed the Sim Sang-jeong Act because she tabled the motion is vehemently protested by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party. The revised bill acts most favorably for the Justice Party, whose seat would be more than doubled to 14 from the current six under a simulation test. Collaborating with the ruling party for its own benefit should bring chagrin to a party that should be upholding justice.