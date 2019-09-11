Pompeo wishes Koreans happy Chuseok holiday
WASHINGTON, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday extended his best wishes to the Korean people on the occasion of the upcoming Chuseok holiday.
This year's Chuseok, Korea's equivalent of Thanksgiving Day, falls on Friday, with the holiday period extending from Thursday to Sunday.
"On behalf of the United States Government and its people, I would like to wish the people of South and North Korea, and Koreans around the world, a happy Chuseok holiday," Pompeo said in a statement. "During this time of homecoming and gift giving, of food and family, we are all reminded to pause and give thanks for the many blessings of this life."
He took special note of the alliance between South Korea and the U.S. but stopped short of broaching tensions with the North.
"We also take this time of contemplation to recognize the strength of our alliance with the Republic of Korea, which stands on a solid foundation of shared values of democracy, liberty and human rights, and shared interests in peace and prosperity," said Pompeo. "Our best wishes to all Koreans and their families at this special time."
