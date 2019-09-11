Go to Contents
Jobless rate falls to 3 pct in August, 452,000 jobs created

08:00 September 11, 2019

SEJONG, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's jobless rate fell to 3 percent in August from a year earlier, and job additions came to around 452,000, government data showed Wednesday.

The unemployment rate decreased 1 percentage point on-year, and the number of employed people reached 27.3 million in August, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- fell 7.2 percent last month from 10 percent tallied a year earlier.

This undated file photo shows jobseekers looking at a bulletin board at a job fair in Seoul. (Yonhap)

