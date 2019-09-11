Seoul shares trade higher late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning as investors await stimulus measures from the European Central Bank this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.67 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,040.75, as of 11:20 a.m.
Investors' sentiment was also boosted by reports that China is seeking to purchase more agricultural products from the United States amid the growing trade tension between the two nations.
Refiners traded higher, with industry leader SK Innovation rising 0.9 percent and No. 3 player S-Oil climbing 1.64 percent.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics advanced 0.32 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slid 1.2 percent. LG Display rose 2.11 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor remained unchanged, while Hyundai Mobis fell 1.41 percent. Kia Motors gained 0.81 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,192.70 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.60 won from the previous session's close.
The South Korean stock market will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Chuseok holiday, the Korean autumn harvest celebration.
