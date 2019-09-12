S. Korea to build health education center in El Salvador
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas aid agency is seeking to build a health education institution in El Salvador as part of efforts to help the Central American country provide better medical services to its citizens, officials said Thursday.
The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) plans to spend US$6.5 million from this year through 2023 to construct the institution on an area of 3,010 square meters in the country's capital of San Salvador.
The institution is expected to provide stable and systematic training and education for some 30,000 health care professionals, who will be able to offer enhanced medical services to some 4.6 million citizens, more than 70 percent of the country's total population, the KOICA explained.
The construction plan is in line with an arrangement that the KOICA and the state authorities in El Salvador signed Thursday last week to strengthen cooperation in heath education in the country.
South Korean Ambassador to El Salvador Yang Hyung-il voiced hopes that the institution will contribute to the overall development of the country's medical and health care services.
"I expect the institution to serve as a bridge that will help further deepen cooperative ties between the two countries," he said.
Since 2009, the government in El Salvador has been pushing to improve its heath care services. But it has faced some difficulties in training its health care personnel due in part to budgetary constraints.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)