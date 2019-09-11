S. Korea, Bulgaria agree to boost economic ties
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Bulgaria agreed to boost economic cooperation, including investment and trade, as part of efforts to expand bilateral relations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Yun Kang-hyeon, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, met with his Bulgarian counterpart, Lachezar Borisov, in their second economic cooperation committee meeting held in Seoul, the ministry said in a release. Officials from related ministries of both countries also attended the session.
The committee focused on ways to bolster economic exchanges between the two countries in a follow-up to the agreement reached between South Korea's Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and his counterpart Boyko Borissov when Lee visited the European nation in 2017.
In Wednesday's talks, South Korea asked for Bulgaria's cooperation in expanding support for Korean companies there, mainly in energy and infrastructure. Bulgaria also called for more corporate investment from Seoul.
In light of international trade, Seoul also called for Bulgarian support in its stance against Japan's export restrictions on South Korea.
The two sides also discussed joint efforts to promote cooperation in other areas, such as tourism, culture, education and science and information technology, the ministry added.
The first economic committee meeting was held in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia in 2015.
