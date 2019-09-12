Go to Contents
Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks

02:36 September 12, 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that former National Security Adviser John Bolton "set us back" in denuclearization negotiations with North Korea by demanding the regime follow the "Libya model" and hand over all of its nuclear weapons.

Bolton quit the administration on Tuesday following disagreements with Trump on policies including how to denuclearize North Korea.

"When he talked about the Libyan model ... that was not a good statement to make," Trump told reporters at the White House. "It set us back."

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

