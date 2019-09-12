Korean-language dailies

-- Young adults call on Cho Kuk to create fair society (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't sues Japan at WTO for taking advantage of trade for political reason (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Cho Kuk wife provided information on fund operator, investment destination' (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea files complaint with WTO against Japan (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Cho Kuk's PC hard drive was replaced' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl vows to carry out thorough investigation during holiday (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Protesting workers spend Chuseok on streets (Hankyoreh)

-- Cho-Yoon at war with no retreat (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Seoul, Tokyo face hurdles amid hawkish Abe cabinet (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S., EU, China, Japan seek easing, ignite currency war (Korea Economic Daily)

