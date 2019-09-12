Go to Contents
09:03 September 12, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Young adults call on Cho Kuk to create fair society (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't sues Japan at WTO for taking advantage of trade for political reason (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Cho Kuk wife provided information on fund operator, investment destination' (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea files complaint with WTO against Japan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Cho Kuk's PC hard drive was replaced' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl vows to carry out thorough investigation during holiday (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Protesting workers spend Chuseok on streets (Hankyoreh)
-- Cho-Yoon at war with no retreat (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul, Tokyo face hurdles amid hawkish Abe cabinet (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S., EU, China, Japan seek easing, ignite currency war (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- S. Korea files WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs (Korea Herald)
-- Korea takes Japan to WTO for 'unfair' export restrictions (Korea Times)
-- Korea files WTO complaint against Japan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

