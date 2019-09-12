(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 12)

The president has been out of touch with public sentiment on numerous occasions. To address challenges from Japanese export curbs, he suggested joining forces with the North as an integrated or "peace" economy of the Korean Peninsula could make Korea outpace Japan. Following the allegation around Cho's daughter to build credentials for college admission, he proposed a revision to the college entrance system. In a ceremony confirming the candidates to cabinet seats, including Cho as the justice minister, he said "the more reform-minded the candidate is, the tougher the confirmation process." He found blame for everything else except for Cho. This is why the president is being criticism for keeping to his own world and drifting further away from broad public sentiment.