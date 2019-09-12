S. Korea's defense chief calls for vigilance
18:33 September 12, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense minister called Thursday for vigilance and intense drills to keep peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Jeong Kyeong-doo also gave soldiers pep talks at a western frontline military unit, a day before the Chuseok holiday, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving.
Tensions persist on the Korean Peninsula over the North's launches of missiles and other projectiles in recent months.
