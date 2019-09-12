Gov't to examine shorter workweek at smaller firms
SEJONG, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- The government will again look into its plan for how to deal with a looming shorter workweek at smaller firms, the finance minister said Thursday.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, made the comments in a Facebook post after meeting with officials of a small cosmetics company in Incheon, a port city just west of Seoul.
Last year, the 52-hour workweek went into effect for companies with more than 300 employees. Firms with 50 to 299 workers, and those with five to 49 workers, will be subject to the new rule starting Jan. 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, respectively.
The move came as many young South Koreans seek to strike a balance between work and life, and it is in line with President Moon Jae-in's key election pledges to enhance the quality of life for workers and help create jobs.
Still, critics say that the shorter workweek could undermine corporate competitiveness, including in the research and development sector. Some workers also complain that the reduced working hours led to a reduction in their earnings.
