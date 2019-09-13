Moon, Trump to hold summit in New York this month
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold summit talks in New York late this month on the sidelines of a U.N. session, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.
The allies have agreed to hold the meeting to coincide with Moon's visit to the U.S. city for a General Assembly session of the United Nations from Sept. 22-26, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
But the two sides are still in consultations on a detailed timetable for the summit, she added.
Moon is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the U.N. session on Sept. 24.
He will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and counterparts from other nations.
