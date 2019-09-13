Go to Contents
Ticket sales of 'The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos' exceed 1 mln on 3rd day after release

21:35 September 13, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean action film "The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos" drew more than one million moviegoers in three days upon hitting local screens, the movie's distributor CJ Entertainment said Friday.

Directed by Son Yong-ho, the movie features a group of criminals who push the limits of the law as they team up to fight crimes.

The move is a spinoff of the TV drama "Bad Guys," which was aired by OCN in 2014.

The movie starts as a prisoner transport vehicle overturns on a road and high-profile prisoners escape. The police form a special team consisting of other hardened criminals to catch the prisoners.

Oh Gu-tak (Kim Sang-joong), a merciless detective, leads the team of outlaws that includes Park Woong-cheol (Ma Dong-seok), a legendary fighter in a crime syndicate serving a prison sentence; Kwak No-soon (Kim A-joong), a clever con artist; and Ko Yoo-sung (Jang Ki-yong), an elite police officer sentenced to a five-year jail term for accidentally killing a fleeing pickpocket during a pursuit.

This image provided by CJ Entertainment shows a scene from "The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


