Ticket sales of 'The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos' exceed 1 mln on 3rd day after release
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean action film "The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos" drew more than one million moviegoers in three days upon hitting local screens, the movie's distributor CJ Entertainment said Friday.
Directed by Son Yong-ho, the movie features a group of criminals who push the limits of the law as they team up to fight crimes.
The move is a spinoff of the TV drama "Bad Guys," which was aired by OCN in 2014.
The movie starts as a prisoner transport vehicle overturns on a road and high-profile prisoners escape. The police form a special team consisting of other hardened criminals to catch the prisoners.
Oh Gu-tak (Kim Sang-joong), a merciless detective, leads the team of outlaws that includes Park Woong-cheol (Ma Dong-seok), a legendary fighter in a crime syndicate serving a prison sentence; Kwak No-soon (Kim A-joong), a clever con artist; and Ko Yoo-sung (Jang Ki-yong), an elite police officer sentenced to a five-year jail term for accidentally killing a fleeing pickpocket during a pursuit.
