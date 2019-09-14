N. Korea's imports from Russia almost triple in H1
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's imports from Russia jumped nearly 170 percent in the first half of this year from a year earlier, led by grain imports, a report said Saturday.
North Korea's imports from Russia reached US$27.23 million in value in the January-June period, compared to $10.98 million in the same period of last year, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported, citing Russian customs data.
During the same period, North Korean exports to Russia inched up 2 percent to $930,000, according to the RFA report.
One of the categories that increased the most was grain.
North Korean imports of Russian cereal and flour soared nearly sixfold on-year to $5.94 million, a phenomenon attributable to ongoing severe food shortages in the North.
The North's imports of mineral fuel rose 76 percent on-year to $11.11 million, according to the report.
Driven by increased North Korean imports, the value of Russia-North Korea trade came to $28.16 million in the first half of the year, up 156 percent from the previous year, the report said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)