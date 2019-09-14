S. Korean province signs exchange deal with Austria's Tyrol region
GWANGJU, South Korea, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean provincial governor has signed a deal with his counterpart of Austria's Tyrol region on boosting bilateral exchanges, the province said Saturday.
The deal -- reached between Kim Yung-rok, governor of South Jeolla Province, and Austria's Tyrol Governor Gunther Platter on Friday -- calls for, among other things, exchanges in renewable energy and tourism, according to South Jeolla Province.
Kim said exchanges between the two sides could create synergy. Platter said he hopes that the two sides cooperate in the agriculture and stockbreeding sector, according to the province.
The Tyrol region has struck a chord for many people in South Jeolla Province for the decadeslong service of two nurses from Tyrol on the remote island of Sorok, a lepers' colony in the country's southwest.
The two nurses -- Marianne Stoeger and Margareta Pissar -- moved to Sorok in 1962 and 1966, respectively, after learning that the island in South Jeolla Province was in need of nurses.
The two spent the next 40 years working at the National Sorok Island Hospital as volunteer nurses without pay before returning to their home country in 2005.
Kim visited the sanatorium where Stoeger and Pissar have been staying and expressed hope that the two can quickly recover their health.
