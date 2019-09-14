Moon visits ASEAN cultural center ahead of summit
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Saturday visited a center meant to promote cultures of Southeast Asian countries ahead of his summit with his counterparts from the region, the presidential office said.
Moon toured exhibitions at the ASEAN Culture House in the southeastern port city of Busan in what the presidential office said shows South Korea's preparations for the special summit with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in November.
The ASEAN Culture House, opened in 2017, serves as a platform to enhance South Koreans' understanding of the region and promote mutual awareness and friendship between the peoples of South Korea and ASEAN.
ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.
South Korea has sought stronger economic ties with Southeast Asian countries to reduce its heavy reliance on large markets like the United States and China and to foster new growth drivers.
