Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 September 15, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/21 Sunny 60

Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 20

Suwon 28/21 Sunny 60

Cheongju 29/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 29/22 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 28/20 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 24/20 Rain 70

Jeonju 29/22 Sunny 60

Gwangju 29/22 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 20

Daegu 29/21 Cloudy 30

Busan 29/22 Sunny 20

(END)

