Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #smartphone #teens #addiction

One in three S. Korean students too reliant on smartphones: report

11:09 September 15, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- One out of three South Korean students is too dependent on their smartphone, is at risk of addiction and is having trouble in school, a government poll showed Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare's survey of 2,510 people aged between 9 and 17, 34 percent spent too much time on their smartphones and had problems controlling their use of the devices.

One in three S. Korean students too reliant on smartphones: report - 1

Among them, 5.8 percent relied seriously on their smartphone, had problems with their families and suffered from health issues, the survey said.

Boys aged 12-17 and those from lower-income families were more prone to smartphone addiction, it added.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK