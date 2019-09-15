Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #tobacco #import #e-cigarette

Tobacco imports hit record high in 2018 on e-cigarette boom

14:24 September 15, 2019

SEJONG, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tobacco imports rose to the highest level ever last year on the back of the popularity of e-cigarettes, government data showed Sunday.

South Korea imported US$589.3 million worth of tobacco products in 2018, a record-high amount and the largest on-year growth since 1995, according to Statistics Korea.

The sharp rise in tobacco imports was driven by strong sales of e-cigarettes, which are mostly made in foreign countries.

About 330 million packs of e-cigarettes were sold in South Korea last year, representing exponential growth since their launch in the domestic market in May 2017.

An employee at a local convenience store examines e-cigarette stock on May 24, 2019. (Yonhap)

In contrast, sales of regular filtered cigarettes shed 30 million packs to reach 3.1 billion units last year.

South Korea shipped $925.3 million worth of tobacco products in 2018, the lowest-ever figure since data began to be compiled in 1977, Statistics Korea said.

A government official attributed falling tobacco exports to Philip Morris Korea's shifting its production from regular filter products to e-cigarettes last year, which led to a cut in overall shipments.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK