Political feud over Cho Kuk issue expected to escalate after Chuseok

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) is emboldened by the reported spread during the Chuseok holidays of negative public sentiment against President Moon Jae-in's appointment of Cho Kuk as justice minister. Cho, a former law professor, is under heavy criticism over alleged ethical lapses and irregularities involving his family. His wife, a professor, has been indicted on charges of fabricating a college president's citation for use in her daughter's medical school entrance application.