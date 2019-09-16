Korean-language dailies

-- Attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil field affect global oil supply (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Would 9th Moon-Trump summit give boost to NK denuclearization talks? (Kookmin Daily)

-- Half of Saudi Arabia's oil production stopped after drone attacks (Donga llbo)

-- Ruling party, gov't push for tougher regulations against revealing suspected crimes to media (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Justice ministry mulling tougher regulations against revealing suspected crimes to media (Segye Times)

-- Justice ministry against revealing suspected crimes to media (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kim Jong-un sent written letter to Trump to invite him to Pyongyang (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon to meet Trump with tough missions (Hankyoreh)

-- Investors exit S. Korea on rising uncertainties (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Global economy shows multiple signs of recession (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Despite ample liquidity, investment remains dormant (Korea Economic Daily)

