07:04 September 16, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil field affect global oil supply (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Would 9th Moon-Trump summit give boost to NK denuclearization talks? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Half of Saudi Arabia's oil production stopped after drone attacks (Donga llbo)
-- Ruling party, gov't push for tougher regulations against revealing suspected crimes to media (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Justice ministry mulling tougher regulations against revealing suspected crimes to media (Segye Times)
-- Justice ministry against revealing suspected crimes to media (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un sent written letter to Trump to invite him to Pyongyang (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon to meet Trump with tough missions (Hankyoreh)
-- Investors exit S. Korea on rising uncertainties (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Global economy shows multiple signs of recession (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Despite ample liquidity, investment remains dormant (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Delegation from Japan visiting N. Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Cho Kuk's relative grilled over family investment fund (Korea Herald)
-- Moon faced with big challenge of restarting NK talks (Korea Times)
(END)

