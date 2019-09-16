Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Sept. 16

09:03 September 16, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for justice minister's relative

-- Boy band Seventeen's media showcase for 3rd full album

-- Follow-up on prospect of N.K.-U.S. nuclear talks

Economy & Finance

-- Seoul's measures against rising oil prices after attack in Saudi Arabia

-- Follow-up stories on GM Korea's strikes
(END)

