Monday's weather forecast
09:11 September 16, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/20 Sunny 0
Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 29/20 Sunny 0
Cheongju 28/21 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 28/20 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 29/17 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 25/18 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 29/21 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 29/21 Cloudy 20
Jeju 27/23 Sunny 20
Daegu 28/19 Sunny 20
Busan 28/21 Cloudy 0
