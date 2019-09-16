Seoul stocks open flat, refiners surge after attack in Saudi Arabia
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened almost flat on Monday, as investors attempted to cash in recent gains amid a lack of market momentum.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.63 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,049.83 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large-cap shares were mixed with refiners surging, following an attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 1.06 percent and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, shed 3.63 percent.
In contrast, Naver, South Korea's top internet portal operator, added 0.65 percent and No. 1 wireless services provider SK Telecom gained 0.42 percent. SK Innovation, the country's No.1 refiner, advanced 3.26 percent and S-Oil, third-largest oil refiner, gained 3.31 percent.
Oil prices traded at nearly four-month highs on Sunday after an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on Saturday that affected more than 5 percent of global oil supply.
Asian countries, like South Korea, may be hit hardest by the supply disruption, analysts said.
The local currency was trading at 1,184.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.5 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)