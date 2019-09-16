'The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos' tops holiday box office
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Action film "The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos" topped the South Korean box office during Chuseok, the Korean harvest festival, data showed Monday.
Three homegrown movies -- "The Bad Guys," "Tazza: One Eyed Jack" and "Cheer Up, Mr. Lee" -- were simultaneously released on the eve of the four-day Chuseok holiday.
Chuseok is regarded as one of the most lucrative periods for cinema in South Korea.
Directed by Son Yong-ho, "The Bad Guys" was the winner of the Chuseok battle, selling 2.41 million tickets during the holiday from Thursday to Sunday, according to the data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).
The flick, a cinematic spin-off of the 2014 TV series "Bad Guys," lured film buffs and family moviegoers alike with its piquant story, fascinating action sequences and humor featuring actor Ma Dong-seok.
The film begins with a prisoner transport vehicle overturning on a road and high-profile prisoners escaping, after which the police form a special team of other hardened criminals to catch the fugitives.
Based on the popular comic with the same title, "Tazza: One Eyed Jack," about a group of swindlers, came next with a total of 1.33 million admissions over the four-day period.
Starring Park Jung-min and Lee Kwang-soo, the crime movie -- the third film in the popular "Tazza" series -- failed to appeal to fans who loved "Tazza: The High Rollers" (2006) and "Tazza: The Hidden Card" (2014).
"Cheer Up, Mr. Lee" finished third with 800,000 admissions. Lead actor Cha Seung-won's comic adventure was not strong enough to outperform the two other big movies.
