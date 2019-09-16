'N. Korea' springs first to mind as DMZ image: survey
SUWON, South Korea, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- "North Korea" comes most to mind as an image of the inter-Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) when people think about it, a survey showed.
According to the findings of the survey of 500 South Koreans released on Sunday, 150 Chinese and 150 Germans on the image and values of the DMZ, 7.5 percent of people polled replied "North Korea" when asked about what image comes to mind first when recalling the four-kilometer-wide area that separates the two Koreas.
"Truce line" came next with 6.8 percent, trailed by "inter-Korean division" (6.0 percent), "mines" (5.4 percent) and "peace" (5 percent), according to the survey, conducted by Gyeonggi Research Institute in Suwon, south of Seoul, between July 16-26.
By nationality, 8.6 percent of the South Korean respondents said "North Korea" came first, followed by "inter-Korean division" and "mines" with 8.4 percent, respectively.
"Peace" topped the list with 12 percent for Chinese respondents, while "no idea" came first with 10.7 percent for German respondents.
Among the DMZ's eight factors that make the inter-Korean border valuable, including ecological, cultural and tourist resources, "a symbol of division" got 75 points out of 100.
Korean respondents gave 82.4 percent to "ecological resource", while their German and Chinese counterparts awarded 73.9 and 71.2 points to "symbol of division" and "symbol of war," respectively.
As to DMZ policies, "the push for DMZ listing as UNESCO natural monument" obtained the highest score of 80.5 points, followed by "the creation of a peace trail" with 71.9 percent and "the creation of a peace park" with 70.3 percent, the survey said.
(END)