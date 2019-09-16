Seoul shares extend gains in late morning trading
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Monday morning as advances by refiners, financials and construction firms offset a decline in major tech firms.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 6.38 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,055.58 as of 11:20 a.m.
Large-cap stocks traded mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.06 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. shed 3.15 percent.
In contrast, refiners traded in positive terrain with SK Innovation, the country's No.1 refiner, advancing 3.26 percent and S-Oil, third-largest oil refiner, gaining 2.31 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,183.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.2 won from the previous session's close.
The South Korean stock market was closed on Thursday and Friday for the country's autumn-harvest holiday
