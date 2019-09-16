Yonhap News Summary
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in ordered disciplinary action against three government-affiliated agencies Monday for their description of the waters between Korea and Japan as the Sea of Japan, not the East Sea.
The East Sea is South Korea's official name for the waters, and the country is campaigning hard to publicize that name internationally.
Korean refiners watchful on Saudi oil attack
SEOUL -- South Korean refiners said Monday they are closely monitoring potential fallout from drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's crude processing facilities at the weekend that have rattled the global oil industry.
Saudi Arabia shut down about half of its oil production Saturday following a series of drone attacks that damaged two key oil installations. A Yemeni rebel group has claimed responsibility. The Saudis said that the closure will affect 5.7 million barrels of crude production a day, about 5 percent of the world's daily oil production.
Fiscal spending takes greater effect over time: BOK report
SEOUL -- Fiscal spending may have a greater impact on the economy than generally viewed, but the effect may take some time to take place, a central bank report said Monday.
In a recent study conducted by the Bank of Korea (BOK), the multiplier effect of government spending on the local economy came to 1.27 over a five-year period.
Foreign ministry to focus on early resumption of U.S.-N.K. nuclear talks
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry said Monday that it will focus its diplomacy on facilitating an early resumption of working-level nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea and substantive progress in them.
In a report to the National Assembly, the ministry also said that it would maintain close coordination with Washington through bilateral consultations, including at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
U.S.-Japan FTA to hurt S. Korea's trade: report
SEOUL -- South Korea is expected to experience a drop in its trade surplus if the United States and Japan successfully clinch a free trade agreement (FTA), a think tank said Monday.
Washington and Tokyo started their FTA negotiations in April, with the two anticipated to come up with significant progress soon.
Imports of Japanese beer fall sharply on boycott
SEJONG -- South Korean imports of Japanese beer fell 97 percent in August from a year earlier due to a boycott of Japanese products amid a bilateral trade spat, data showed Monday.
The value of imports of Japanese beer came to US$223,000 in August, compared with $7.56 million in the same period of last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service (KCS).
LG Uplus to offer 5G roaming service in China
SEOUL -- Korean mobile carrier LG Uplus Corp. said Monday it will roll out 5G roaming service in China in partnership with a state-run telecom operator, China Unicom.
The preliminary service began earlier in the day for LG Uplus' 5G customers visiting China, and the full-fledged mobile service will be launched in late September when China Unicom officially launches its 5G service in the nation.
White House advisor notes Trump's resolve for peninsula denuke
SEOUL -- A senior White House advisor has noted U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, while highlighting the benefit of having a "businessman" as the American leader.
In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Kellyanne Conway also said that Trump is willing to engage with world leaders and employ diplomacy differently than other politicians who she said are "worried about the next election."
