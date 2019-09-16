Daewoo E&C to build LNG facilities in Nigeria
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Monday it will build liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities in Nigeria after its consortium was selected as a preferred bidder.
Daewoo E&C said its joint venture with Italy's Saipem SPA and Japan's Chiyoda Corp. has received a letter of intent from Nigeria LNG Ltd. for engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) of the Nigeria LNG Train 7 project.
Once the deal is approved by Nigerian authorities, Daewoo E&C and its partners will be responsible for the construction of the LNG plant with annual production capacity of 8 million tons and other associated facilities on Bonny Island, Nigeria.
Daewoo E&C didn't reveal the value of the project, though industry sources said that it will be worth around US$4.3 billion with the South Korean company holding a 40-percent stake in the deal.
It has so far completed some 70 construction projects in Nigeria since 1978 and has built 10 of 90 LNG liquefaction plants worldwide, according to the company.
Based on the latest deal, the company said it expects to receive orders for the construction of LNG plants in Mozambique, Qatar and Indonesia.
Daewoo E&C is the No. 5 builder in South Korea in terms of building capacity.
