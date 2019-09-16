Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Motor #electric bus

Hyundai Motor develops electric bus management system

15:46 September 16, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, said Monday it has developed an electric bus remote monitoring system that provides real-time information such as vehicle locations and battery levels.

The fleet management system for electric buses jointly developed with KT Corp., a major telecommunications company in South Korea, will be applied to 14 electric buses currently in operation in Seoul and expanded to electric buses in other regions.

Hyundai Motor said its system will help in the efficient allocation and operation of electric buses and will ensure safety.

Hyundai Motor introduced its first battery-powered bus, the Elec City, in 2017. The automaker plans to add seven all-electric and 10 hydrogen fuel-cell electric models to its commercial car lineup by 2025.

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor Co., shows the Elec City, an electric bus manufactured by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK