Police refer man accused of beating Japanese woman to prosecution

16:00 September 16, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Police said Monday they have referred the case of a South Korean man accused of insulting and beating a Japanese woman to the prosecution.

The suspect, in his 30s, allegedly hit and hurled insults at the Japanese visitor near the university district of Hongdae on Aug. 23, according to the police.

A video showing the man follow and eventually beat the victim went viral at a time when tensions ran high between South Korea and Japan following Tokyo's export curbs apparently aimed against the Seoul top court's ruling on wartime forced labor.

This image from Twitter shows a South Korean man beating and insulting a Japanese woman near the university district of Hongdae in western Seoul on Aug. 23, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The suspect, who had initially denied the charges, reportedly acknowledged most of the charges during a police investigation.

Police first booked him for allegedly beating the victim but later expanded the charges to verbal abuse as well.

The relationship between the two countries remains fragile amid recent developments. Last month, South Korea announced its decision to end a military intelligence sharing pact with its neighbor.

Some Korean consumers are also taking part in a boycott of Japanese consumer products and canceling scheduled trips to Japan.

Despite the friction, the viral video raised concerns among locals over the violent nature of the assault.

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

