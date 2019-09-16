S. Korean Choi Ji-hee eliminated at WTA event at home
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Choi Ji-hee was knocked out of the first round at the WTA tournament on home soil on Monday.
Choi, ranked 802nd, fell to the 81st-ranked Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, at the Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul.
Choi was a wild card entry into the tournament.
The Korea Open is the only WTA competition held in South Korea each fall. The hard court event offers a total purse of US$250,000, with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams in action. The finals for both singles and doubles are scheduled for Sunday.
Choi is one of two South Koreans in the singles this week. Han Na-lae, world No. 159, will face Anastasia Potapova of Russia Tuesday.
Choi barely put up a fight in the first set, losing 6-1 in just 22 minutes. She showed a bit more life in the second set, but it wasn't nearly enough against Pliskova, a twin sister of world No. 2 Karolina Pliskova.
In other matches Monday, Kristie Ahn of the United States blanked Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland 6-0, 6-0.
Ahn was born in New Jersey to South Korean parents. This is Ahn's second appearance at the Korea Open in three years.
Jessica Pegula of the United States dropped her first round match against Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. Pegula is the daughter of Terry Pegula and Kim Pegula, co-owners of the Buffalo Bills and president of the Buffalo Sabres. Kim Pegula was born in Seoul but was adopted by an American family at age five.
The second-seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia prevailed over Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-4, 6-3. Magda Linette of Poland, No. 4 seed, beat Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-1, 6-4.
Margarita Gasparyan of Russia got past Tatjana Maria of Germany 7-5, 6-4. And Wang Yafan of China beat Danielle Lao of the United States 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Top seed Maria Sakkari of Greece will play her first round match on Tuesday, as will Jelena Ostapenko, whose two career titles came at the 2017 French Open and the 2017 Korea Open.
