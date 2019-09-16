Graduates spend an average of 10.8 months to find jobs: report
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- More than 10 months are required for young South Korean to find their first jobs after finishing school, and the higher their academic achievement is, the sooner they find jobs, a recent labor think tank report said.
According to the September issue of the Labor Review issued by the Korea Labor Institute, high school and university graduates aged between 15-29 had to spend an average of 10.8 months to find work after graduation. The report was based on a Korea Statistics survey on the economically active population in May.
The figure was an increase from 10 months in 2015, 10.2 months in 2016, 10.6 months in 2017 and 10.7 months last year.
By academic achievement, the time to find employment was 15.8 months on average for high school graduates, 8.2 months for two-year college ones and 7.8 months for four-year college ones, the report said.
Among college graduates, the time to get jobs was different according to their majors, with those who majored in health and welfare spending the shortest time of 5.1 months on average.
An average of 5.8 months were required for ICT graduates, 7.3 months for business administration, public administration and law ones, 7.4 months for education ones and 7.8 months for engineering, manufacturing and construction ones.
The longest period of 16.1 months was needed for graduates who specialized in agro-fishery and veterinary science, trailed by 10.1 months for natural science, mathematics and statistics graduates, 9.3 months for social science, media and information ones and 8.3 months for arts and humanities ones, the report said.
(END)