Dongwon Industries' U.S. unit fined in tuna price-fixing case
19:10 September 16, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. federal court has ordered Dongwon Industries' U.S. unit StarKist Co. to pay a US$100 million (118 billion won) fine in a canned tuna price-fixing case, the Korean tuna company said Monday.
StarKist plans to pay the fine in installments over the next five years. Of the planned payment, $50 million has already been reflected in the upcoming second-quarter earnings results, and the remainder will be factored in the bottom line later, Dongwon Industries said in a regulatory filing.
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company is wholly owned by Dongwon Industries.
