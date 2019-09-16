Go to Contents
Dongwon Industries' U.S. unit fined in tuna price-fixing case

19:10 September 16, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. federal court has ordered Dongwon Industries' U.S. unit StarKist Co. to pay a US$100 million (118 billion won) fine in a canned tuna price-fixing case, the Korean tuna company said Monday.

StarKist plans to pay the fine in installments over the next five years. Of the planned payment, $50 million has already been reflected in the upcoming second-quarter earnings results, and the remainder will be factored in the bottom line later, Dongwon Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company is wholly owned by Dongwon Industries.

