FM Kang touts Kazakhstan's development after denuclearization
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha touted Kazakhstan's "dazzling" national development after its voluntary denuclearization in the 1990s during her talks with the Central Asian country's top diplomat on Monday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
During the meeting with Beibut Atamkulov, Kang also asked for Kazakhstan's support and cooperation in South Korea's efforts for denuclearization and lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula.
"Minister Kang noted that Kazakhstan has made a dazzling national development following its determination to voluntarily abandon nuclear arms and is leading denuclearization efforts of the international community," the ministry said in a press release,
"(Kang) also expressed expectation that through cooperation between the two countries regarding nonproliferation and denuclearization, Kazakhstan's denuclearization experience can offer lessons for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," it added.
In response, Atamkulov affirmed Kazakhstan's support for Seoul's position for peace on the peninsula and expressed its intention to actively cooperate in sharing the country's denuclearization experience.
When becoming an independent country after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Kazakhstan inherited nuclear weapons. It later transferred all of those Soviet-era weapons outside the country.
During the talks, the ministers also agreed to expand cooperation between the two countries to include such sectors as the environment and new industries.
