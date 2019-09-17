Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't scraps plan to install cable car on Mt. Seorak (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Main opposition chief rallies support for fight against justice minister's appointment (Kookmin Daily)

-- Daughter of justice minister summoned, questioned by prosecutors (Donga llbo)

-- Prosecutors zero in on wife of justice minister (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Justice Minister Cho's embattled cousin arrested (Segye Times)

-- Justice minister's cousin at center of controversial fund arrested (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Justice minister's daughter submitted controversial thesis for college entrance (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae not to build second presidential office at Sejong (Hankyoreh)

-- Main opposition party chief Hwang has head shaved in protest (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 19 pct hike in oil prices hammers global economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Massive layoffs expected for executives at conglomerates (Korea Economic Daily)

