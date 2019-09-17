S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of African swine fever
07:52 September 17, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday reported its first confirmed case of African swine fever at a farm near the heavily fortified border with North Korea.
The case comes after months of quarantine efforts to prevent an outbreak of the animal disease that is known to be deadly to pigs.
It also comes about four months after North Korea first reported a confirmed case in May.
The disease is known to be partly spread by wild boars. There are no vaccines nor cures for the disease.
(END)
Keyword