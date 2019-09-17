(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of African swine fever
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday reported its first confirmed case of African swine fever at a farm near the heavily fortified border with North Korea.
The animal disease was confirmed earlier in the day at a farm in Paju, just south of the inter-Korean border, the agriculture ministry said.
The case comes after months of quarantine efforts to prevent an outbreak of the animal disease.
It also comes about four months after North Korea first reported a confirmed case in May.
The viral disease does not affect humans but is said to be deadly to pigs. There are currently no vaccines nor cures for the disease.
Efforts to prevent a further spread of the disease are expected to include culling all animals at the affected farm and others in the vicinity, as well as a temporary lockdown of people and equipment from the area.
